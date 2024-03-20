Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Retractable Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RVP opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.17. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.12. Retractable Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Retractable Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Retractable Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retractable Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Retractable Technologies

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. The company offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

