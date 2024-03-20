Resource Consulting Group Inc. Takes $428,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 172,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $13,562,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 80,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AZN traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,458,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $202.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.84.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

