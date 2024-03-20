Resource Consulting Group Inc. Takes $317,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,816.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.49. 257,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average is $23.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.