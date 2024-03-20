Resource Consulting Group Inc. Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,734 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 411.6% in the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.49. The stock had a trading volume of 5,991,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,611,204. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $115.94. The firm has a market cap of $211.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

