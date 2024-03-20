Resource Consulting Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,889,000. IRadimed makes up 0.8% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Resource Consulting Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of IRadimed at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of IRadimed by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after acquiring an additional 60,314 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,655 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 47,298 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IRadimed by 274.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRadimed Price Performance

Shares of IRMD traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $44.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,653. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.69 million, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.48. IRadimed Co. has a 12-month low of $36.12 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IRadimed ( NASDAQ:IRMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.45 million for the quarter. IRadimed had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 24.62%.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,725,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

