Resource Consulting Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 340 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust co grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.9% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,031 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.5% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $634.97. 276,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $177.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.75, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $400.22 and a 52 week high of $671.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $642.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.65.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $641.52.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

