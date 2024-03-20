Resource Consulting Group Inc. Makes New Investment in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,209 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FDX. StockNews.com cut shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

FedEx stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.75. The stock had a trading volume of 531,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,031. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.39. The company has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $213.80 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.