Resource Consulting Group Inc. Invests $202,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
VOO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $475.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,333. The stock has a market cap of $380.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $357.72 and a 12-month high of $476.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $457.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.03.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
