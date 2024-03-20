Resource Consulting Group Inc. Boosts Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Resource Consulting Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for about 0.5% of Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Resource Consulting Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.20.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.87. 502,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,096. The stock has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $306.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.83.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

