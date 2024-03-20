Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Solid Biosciences Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2027 EPS estimates for Solid Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. He anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.33) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Solid Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.16) per share.

SLDB has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upped their price target on Solid Biosciences from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $14.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.94 and a current ratio of 8.94. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $297.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 147.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Solid Biosciences news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,410,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at $76,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 3,410,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $18,861,242.89. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,833,539 shares in the company, valued at $37,789,470.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,216 shares of company stock worth $39,430. 19.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

