Renew (LON:RNWH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $617.50

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 617.50 ($7.86) and last traded at GBX 919 ($11.70), with a volume of 116522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 912 ($11.61).

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNWH. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Renew from GBX 950 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 861.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 796.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £727.30 million, a PE ratio of 1,545.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,050.85%.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

