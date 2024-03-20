Renew (LON:RNWH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $617.50

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 617.50 ($7.86) and last traded at GBX 919 ($11.70), with a volume of 116522 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 912 ($11.61).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on RNWH. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Renew from GBX 950 ($12.09) to GBX 1,000 ($12.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.
View Our Latest Research Report on RNWH
Renew Stock Performance
Renew Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. This is an increase from Renew’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,050.85%.
About Renew
Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the provision of services to the rail, telecoms, water, highways, and energy networks. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; acquisition, planning and design services; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Renew
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is Ollies Bargain Outlet a Smart Buy-On Post-Release Weakness?
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Chipotle Stock Shoots Higher, Announcing 50 for 1 Stock Split
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- General Mills Stock Price Reversal Gains Momentum on Good News
Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.