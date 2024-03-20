Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Hits New 52-Week High at $176.83

Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $176.83 and last traded at $176.66, with a volume of 215412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $173.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RRX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.94 and its 200-day moving average is $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -160.92%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

