Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 544,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,455,410 shares.The stock last traded at $6.16 and had previously closed at $5.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RWT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RWT

Redwood Trust Stock Performance

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -533.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWT. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 51.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redwood Trust

(Get Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.