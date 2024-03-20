Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Trading 4.5% Higher

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.82. Approximately 1,395,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,300,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RDFN shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Redfin from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

Redfin Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.67.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $218.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Redfin

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at $359,607.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,238,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Redfin by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Redfin by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 11,177 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

