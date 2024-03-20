Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,981,730 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 7,307,518 shares.The stock last traded at $11.71 and had previously closed at $11.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $213,174.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,364,472 shares in the company, valued at $78,284,337.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $292,794.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $213,174.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,364,472 shares in the company, valued at $78,284,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 345,107 shares of company stock worth $3,767,625. 19.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,665,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,459,000 after purchasing an additional 158,376 shares during the period. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $128,041,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 527,032 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.