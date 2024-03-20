Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Real Good Food Stock Performance

RGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 66,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.20. Real Good Food has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $5.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Good Food

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Real Good Food by 56.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,680,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after buying an additional 608,411 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Real Good Food during the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Real Good Food by 275.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 66,133 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Real Good Food by 713.7% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 452,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 397,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Real Good Food by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 529,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 171,351 shares during the period. 16.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

