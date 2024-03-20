RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP) to Issue $1.25 Quarterly Dividend

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE RBCP opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.46. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $98.75 and a 52 week high of $131.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,319,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $682,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,677,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,332,000.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

