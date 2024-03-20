Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 5,896 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,896 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Veery Capital LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $65.86 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The stock has a market cap of $204.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.94 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

