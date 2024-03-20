Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $150.19 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $157.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The PNC Financial Services Group

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.