Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,639 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wit LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of VTI opened at $256.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $193.65 and a twelve month high of $257.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.14 and a 200-day moving average of $230.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

