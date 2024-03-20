Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 151 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 3,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.69.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $391.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The firm has a market cap of $108.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

