Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases 1,320 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,954 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 4,089 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Shell by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 113,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEL stock opened at $66.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $216.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $53.74 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

SHEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

