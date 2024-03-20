Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $117.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $118.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

