Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $5.71 Million Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Motco increased its position in TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TotalEnergies stock opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day moving average is $65.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.