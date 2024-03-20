Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

