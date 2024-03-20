Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.39.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $1,603,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,128,485.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen Bailo sold 8,464 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $1,603,843.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,485.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $205.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $207.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.92%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

