Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 881 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $204,728,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $854,248,000 after acquiring an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $85,025,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $280.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.68. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.30 and a 1 year high of $380.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.82.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,153 shares of company stock worth $44,107,332. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

