Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 21,168 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,168 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000.

NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

