Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,308 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $340,539,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

AMD stock opened at $181.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.21. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $290.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

