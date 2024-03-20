Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 441 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $221.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $226.39.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

