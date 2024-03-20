Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 750 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Quarry LP grew its position in AGCO by 278.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

AGCO stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.55. 101,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.27.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGCO. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

