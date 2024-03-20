Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 148,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,093,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,370,000 after purchasing an additional 55,062 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 669,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.88. 82,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,494. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.89 and a 52 week high of $131.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXPD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXPD

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.