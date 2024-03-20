Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Centene by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Centene by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $78.17. The company had a trading volume of 693,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,951,956. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CNC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

