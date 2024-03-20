Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 87.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Littelfuse stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.89. 11,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.30. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The company had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total value of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ryan K. Stafford sold 1,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.62, for a total transaction of $470,673.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,155 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $227,332.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,413. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the United States, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

