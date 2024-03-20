Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in APA by 22.7% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in APA by 191.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,862 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 9.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of APA by 113.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,026,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,245,000 after buying an additional 1,076,668 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of APA from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.56.

APA Stock Performance

Shares of APA stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.95. 797,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385,704. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.92.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is 10.78%.

APA Company Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.