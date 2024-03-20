Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 13,477 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,477 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 13,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Corteva by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Corteva by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Corteva by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. 329,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.50.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

