Radnor Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth $410,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

NYSE:ETRN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.18. 1,476,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912,959. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.97. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $11.71.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

