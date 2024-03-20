Radnor Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 80.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,800 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,480,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,195 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,995,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth $514,620,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,554,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,922,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,890,000 after purchasing an additional 545,484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,209,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $15.04.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

