Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $849,000 Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BWA. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in BorgWarner by 49,000.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE BWA traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, reaching $32.28. 770,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,937,475. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.29.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on BWA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.05.

Get Our Latest Report on BorgWarner

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,148,455.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.