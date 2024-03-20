Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $812,000 Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $42,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.05. 169,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,711. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $128.66.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $122,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 2,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $293,270.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,032.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.