Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $629,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Radnor Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 167.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,307 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 50.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,803,000 after buying an additional 686,847 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after acquiring an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Price Performance

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.61. The stock had a trading volume of 205,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novartis in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Novartis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

