Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Radnor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,464 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,280,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,304,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

