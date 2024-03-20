Radnor Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $37,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,825,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,415 shares of company stock worth $10,672,669. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.34. The company had a trading volume of 511,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,472,876. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTNT

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.