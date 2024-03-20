Radnor Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after buying an additional 7,546,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,456,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,271,000 after buying an additional 840,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,025,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,064,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,088,278. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $78.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.