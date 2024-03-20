Radnor Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Sphere Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPHR. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,674,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SPHR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.05. 190,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,598. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPHR

Insider Activity at Sphere Entertainment

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan acquired 76,139 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $3,101,141.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,181,188.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Sphere Entertainment news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $618,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 76,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $3,101,141.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares in the company, valued at $21,181,188.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,120. 24.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sphere Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.