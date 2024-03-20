Radnor Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 133.6% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 67.5% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

LEG stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. 256,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,779. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

