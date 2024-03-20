Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,569 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. FCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Qualys by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $570,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $388,648.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,493 shares in the company, valued at $18,344,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $388,648.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,344,997.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,120 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total transaction of $690,594.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,598,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,879. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $163.59 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.