QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Decreased by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.9% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $164.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $183.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.64.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

