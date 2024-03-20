Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caterpillar in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will earn $5.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.79. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $21.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2025 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.89.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $353.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $176.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.99. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $354.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total value of $3,000,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,197,792.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

