Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Issued By Zacks Research

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SRPT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

SRPT opened at $124.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $159.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.49.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 43.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.24) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,550.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.25, for a total value of $1,848,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,815,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bilal Arif sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.84, for a total value of $257,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,550.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,096 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,419 over the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

